National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.63.

TSE INE traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$21.36. 243,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,149. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.37 and a 52-week high of C$32.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion and a PE ratio of -24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.26.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

