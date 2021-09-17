National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

