National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Gap Up to $198.00

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $198.00, but opened at $204.10. National Western Life Group shares last traded at $204.00, with a volume of 29 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $742.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.