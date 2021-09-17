Natuzzi (NTZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, September 24th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. The company has a market cap of $185.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.77. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $23.11.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.