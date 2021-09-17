NatWest Group’s (NWG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NatWest Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price objective on NatWest Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

NWG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. 57,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,936. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,318 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

