Navcoin Hits Market Cap of $29.36 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $29.36 million and $315,289.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005385 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00030859 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00022635 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,633,142 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

