Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Short Interest Up 87.8% in August

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,800 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the August 15th total of 176,700 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 510,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:NM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,696. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. Navios Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The shipping company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.42. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 578.82%. The business had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime by 11.5% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 129,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime during the second quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.