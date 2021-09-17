nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Pierre Naude Sells 22,886 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Pierre Naude sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,720,798.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Pierre Naude sold 11,378 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $720,568.74.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.35. 4,802,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,611. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.55.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in nCino by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 3,418.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

