nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO David Rudow Sells 7,500 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO David Rudow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $555,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NCNO traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $77.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,802,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.55. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -148.75 and a beta of 1.88.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCNO. Barrington Research boosted their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair started coverage on nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in nCino by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,981 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in nCino by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,658,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,309,000 after acquiring an additional 579,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $159,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

