Nebulas Hits Market Capitalization of $25.46 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $25.46 million and $3.89 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000897 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.69 or 0.00292543 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00059753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00135075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About Nebulas

NAS is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 75,398,175 coins and its circulating supply is 59,882,377 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Nebulas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.