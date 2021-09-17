Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.41 Million

Analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will post $29.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $42.70 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $30.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $112.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.98 million to $138.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $381.39 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $997.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million.

NKTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

NKTR opened at $16.26 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $108,800.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $184,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,817 shares of company stock valued at $772,151. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after buying an additional 97,703 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $5,294,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

