Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

NLLSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

NLLSF opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. Nel ASA has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

