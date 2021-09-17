Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the August 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOPMF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOPMF traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. 3,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,816. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

