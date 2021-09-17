Nervos Network Price Reaches $0.0151 on Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $421.66 million and $21.25 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,651.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.47 or 0.07175921 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.41 or 0.00380695 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.96 or 0.01315710 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00119089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.33 or 0.00554704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $239.04 or 0.00501634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00336260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,700,545,056 coins and its circulating supply is 27,874,120,686 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

