NEST Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.64 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $38.64 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00058905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00133227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

