Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,175,700 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the August 15th total of 575,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 148.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $123.80 on Friday. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.04.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

