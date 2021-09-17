NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Holdings Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 208.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 94,809 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,216 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 113.3% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,755 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after acquiring an additional 19,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NTAP. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

NTAP stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $93.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.51.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.