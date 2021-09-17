Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Down 45.4% in August

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the August 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.04. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.28. Network-1 Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Network-1 Technologies had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

In other news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $538,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,986.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIP. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Network-1 Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,098 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Network-1 Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

