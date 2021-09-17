Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NBH stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,495. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $17.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

