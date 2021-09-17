Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN NBO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. 1,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,660. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

