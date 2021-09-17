Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stake Increased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.65% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $59,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $95.72 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.77 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

