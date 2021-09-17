Neutrino USD Price Reaches $0.99 (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $526.94 million and $7.33 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00071121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00117252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.33 or 0.00171506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.60 or 0.07257352 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,366.02 or 0.99881425 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $391.35 or 0.00825242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 532,474,131 coins and its circulating supply is 532,473,549 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.