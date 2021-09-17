New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Hold Rating from Cormark

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Cormark in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NGD. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $782.97 million, a PE ratio of -115.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 74.3% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 658,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 280,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,559,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 729,153 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,641,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 91,387 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 95.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

