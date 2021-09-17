New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s Largest Position

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,213,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,469 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises 16.0% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned 1.12% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $150,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,000.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

NYSE EDU remained flat at $$1.88 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,390,777. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDU. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. CLSA lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.