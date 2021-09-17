New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Short Interest Up 114.5% in August

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 114.5% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NVSA stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. New Vista Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVSA. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $7,738,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $6,461,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $6,386,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $4,810,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,385,000.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

