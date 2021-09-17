Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.03

Shares of Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.03 and last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 65883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Bonikro, Hidden Valley, and Exploration and Others. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.