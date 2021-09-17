Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.02.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

