Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Gap Down to $29.24

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.24, but opened at $28.47. Newtek Business Services shares last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 759 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $625.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 62.29%. Equities analysts expect that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.