Newton (NEW) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.65 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, Newton has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a market cap of $12.41 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

