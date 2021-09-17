Newton One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.84 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market cap of $12.35 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00071305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00117596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00172593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.53 or 0.07237052 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,436.51 or 0.99839364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.06 or 0.00823068 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

