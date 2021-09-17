Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) dropped 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 2,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 107,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

NEXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $942.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $686.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

