NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) PT Raised to C$8.50 at Raymond James

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

NXE stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

