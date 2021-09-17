NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Short Interest Up 99.1% in August

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 99.1% from the August 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NREF stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1,072.05, a current ratio of 1,072.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $112.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.30.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 103.79% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NREF. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

