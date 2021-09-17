NEXT.coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,557.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $628.65 or 0.01321878 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.69 or 0.00506098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.88 or 0.00340383 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015476 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001515 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00016447 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00053779 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.