NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,842,000 after buying an additional 1,044,918 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,133,000 after buying an additional 546,944 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,709,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,072,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,094,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,638,000 after purchasing an additional 154,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.35.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,213 shares of company stock worth $1,891,838 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.15. 195,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,854,868. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $163.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

