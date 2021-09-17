NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.35.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,838 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 9,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

