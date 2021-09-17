NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 109.8% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXMR opened at $0.02 on Friday. NextMart has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

NextMart Company Profile

NextMart, Inc engages in the art theme products sells and art themed real estate development business. It business operations include art event & art media direct marketing, design & marketing of art-themed products lines created for existing luxury and high-end goods & brands and art themed real estate development.

