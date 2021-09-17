NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Down 50.2% in August

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the August 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NSRCF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 33,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,625. NextSource Materials has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

