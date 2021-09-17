NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Down 50.2% in August

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the August 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NSRCF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 33,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,625. NextSource Materials has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.
About NextSource Materials
