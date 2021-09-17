NFT Alley Market Cap Hits $313,132.46 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One NFT Alley coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $313,132.46 and $277,805.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00071090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00118572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00179201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,399.34 or 0.07176357 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,461.55 or 1.00196154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.30 or 0.00832400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Alley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

