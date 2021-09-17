NFTX (NFTX) Price Reaches $189.33 on Major Exchanges

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $89.05 million and $4.13 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for $189.33 or 0.00400207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00059601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00133267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00045750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars.

