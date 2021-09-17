Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Short Interest Up 74.0% in August

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the August 15th total of 10,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In related news, Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 3,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $44,074.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson bought 49,699 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $571,041.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,962 in the last 90 days. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicholas Financial stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,398. The company has a current ratio of 17.28, a quick ratio of 17.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. Nicholas Financial has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $147.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

