Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases 16,058 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.15% of ALX Oncology worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,973,000 after purchasing an additional 145,731 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 978,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,162,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 1,143.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after buying an additional 309,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 50.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,058,000 after buying an additional 91,149 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 92.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after buying an additional 121,757 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $978,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,560,485.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,874 shares of company stock worth $9,003,669. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

ALXO stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.70. The stock had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,935. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 4.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.05.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALXO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

