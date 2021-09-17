Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases 28,678 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.10% of PacWest Bancorp worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,873. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on PACW. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

