Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases Shares of 64,000 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,318,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

