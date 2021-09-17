Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 10,000 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRU traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.86. 6,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,182. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $109.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

