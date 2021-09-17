Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 4,308 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.40.

ADI stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.77. The stock had a trading volume of 18,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

