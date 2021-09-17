Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,273.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,780,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,240,834 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKR stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. 37,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,966,087. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -813.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

