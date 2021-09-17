NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Decreased by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,215 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 5.9% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in NIKE by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in NIKE by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,661 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its position in NIKE by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.26.

NIKE stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.51. The stock had a trading volume of 178,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,773. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

