Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.09% of Nikola worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 333.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth $5,987,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 44.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 73.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $24,096,593.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,190,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,440,033. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.66. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

