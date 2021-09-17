Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 2,467 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 107.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after acquiring an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after buying an additional 223,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,987,033,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 787,956 shares of company stock valued at $197,416,939. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.58.

CRM stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,345. The stock has a market cap of $253.94 billion, a PE ratio of 104.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.51.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

